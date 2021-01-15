ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $4,121,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 83,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $3,653,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,278,953 shares of company stock worth $98,136,684.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.