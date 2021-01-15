ZPER (ZPR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.12 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $46.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00051451 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002936 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002831 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002911 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007340 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.