-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of SA stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -131.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

