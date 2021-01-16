-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatsen.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on YSG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

YSG opened at $18.49 on Friday. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.