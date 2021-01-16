$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLP. Raymond James initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $309,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992 over the last 90 days. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 2.5% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.