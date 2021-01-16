-$0.17 EPS Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

