-$0.24 EPS Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 125,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 11.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

