-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.54). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,328,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after buying an additional 1,071,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 771,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,420,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after buying an additional 428,892 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after buying an additional 414,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTGX traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. 758,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,324. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

