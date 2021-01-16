$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Lamb Weston by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,667. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

