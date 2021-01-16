$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on SKX shares. 140166 downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

