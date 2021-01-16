$141.13 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report sales of $141.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $138.40 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $108.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $471.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.10 million to $474.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $564.30 million, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $573.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 76,482 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.