$158.40 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce $158.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.12 million and the highest is $160.00 million. Semtech reported sales of $138.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $588.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.56 million to $590.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $666.83 million, with estimates ranging from $656.03 million to $681.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,007.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,417,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,424 shares of company stock worth $10,470,408. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Semtech has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.