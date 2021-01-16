$177.00 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report sales of $177.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $122.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $622.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $624.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $703.93 million, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $721.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Stephens started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

