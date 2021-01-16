$190.73 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report $190.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.00 million. Nautilus reported sales of $104.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $554.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $560.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $561.67 million, with estimates ranging from $515.40 million to $592.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLS. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

NLS opened at $19.94 on Friday. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $603.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 523.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 963.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

