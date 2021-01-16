$2.13 EPS Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to post earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,225%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,456.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $146,775.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.