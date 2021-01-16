$209.27 Million in Sales Expected for American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) to announce sales of $209.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.34 million and the lowest is $205.20 million. American Renal Associates posted sales of $206.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year sales of $820.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $813.30 million to $826.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $836.49 million, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $852.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Renal Associates.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. American Renal Associates has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Renal Associates (ARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.