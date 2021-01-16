$250.37 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce $250.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.96 million and the lowest is $247.47 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $257.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $956.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.34 million to $957.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.05 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

