$34.67 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $34.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.64 million and the lowest is $32.43 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $26.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $136.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.77 million to $137.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $133.03 million, with estimates ranging from $127.68 million to $140.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 34.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth $60,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPLP opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

