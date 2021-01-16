$408.25 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report $408.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.80 million to $410.00 million. Crocs posted sales of $262.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,560. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 59.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

