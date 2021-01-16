$479.99 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to announce sales of $479.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $454.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $472.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million.

SQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NYSE:SQM opened at $56.50 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after buying an additional 1,152,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 86,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.