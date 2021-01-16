$59.34 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report $59.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.20 million to $59.50 million. PROS reported sales of $66.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $250.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.70 million to $251.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $256.39 million, with estimates ranging from $243.38 million to $271.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $201,519.36. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,285 shares of company stock worth $7,237,984. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in PROS by 23.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRO opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.54. PROS has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $68.81.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

