$6.70 Million in Sales Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce $6.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.71 million and the lowest is $6.68 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $8.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $23.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.09 million to $23.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.75 million, with estimates ranging from $27.90 million to $33.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%.

SSKN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

SSKN opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

