$7.99 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will report sales of $7.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $6.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $31.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.46 million to $32.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.43 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHMI. Piper Sandler cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $99,779.12. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

