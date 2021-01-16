Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.89. Approximately 1,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Absolute Core Strategy ETF stock. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the quarter. Absolute Core Strategy ETF comprises 1.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 26.43% of Absolute Core Strategy ETF worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Core Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Core Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.