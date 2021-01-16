ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653 in the last ninety days. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $40.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

