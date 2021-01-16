Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

