Aeon Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.65 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $3,649.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00432153 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.