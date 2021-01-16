Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Trading Down 0.5%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 913,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 645,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98.

About Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF)

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

