AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AGFAF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. AgraFlora Organics International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile
