AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGFAF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. AgraFlora Organics International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

