Agrello (DLT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.71 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Agrello has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $267,038.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrello token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Agrello Token Profile

DLT is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,441,267 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

