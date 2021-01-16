AidCoin Achieves Market Cap of $451,098.33 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. AidCoin has a market cap of $451,098.33 and approximately $102.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 134.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00059008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00510451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.39 or 0.04179880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016364 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

