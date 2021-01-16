AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Short Interest Up 38.7% in December

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AIABF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.75.
About AirAsia Group Berhad
Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for AirAsia Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirAsia Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.