AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Short Interest Up 38.7% in December

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AIABF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

About AirAsia Group Berhad

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

