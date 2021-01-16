Alchemy Pay Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $838,311.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.64 or 0.00302744 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00067286 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00035626 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

