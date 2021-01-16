All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) vs. FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Critical Comparison

All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for All-American Sportpark and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All-American Sportpark 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 0 1 3 0 2.75

FirstCash has a consensus price target of $77.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.97%. Given FirstCash’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstCash is more favorable than All-American Sportpark.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares All-American Sportpark and FirstCash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All-American Sportpark N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.32 $164.62 million $3.89 15.30

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than All-American Sportpark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of All-American Sportpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of FirstCash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

All-American Sportpark has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares All-American Sportpark and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All-American Sportpark N/A -5.85% 1,589.59% FirstCash 7.37% 11.48% 6.30%

Summary

FirstCash beats All-American Sportpark on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

All-American Sportpark Company Profile

All-American Sportpark, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc. in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

