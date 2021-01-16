ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Hits $0.0000

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $11,612.29 and $235.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00056285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00498801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.75 or 0.04091230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016350 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars.

