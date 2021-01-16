Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Allegion by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98. Allegion has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

