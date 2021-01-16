Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $106,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,525 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 104.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,788 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

