AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0336 on Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $307,688.05 and approximately $228.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00023018 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.