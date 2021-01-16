Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,490,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 17,410,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 1,143,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,120. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.