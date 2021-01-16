Alpha Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 200.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $13,461.35 and $13.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 99.5% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,119.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $489.63 or 0.01355567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.74 or 0.00569609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00048251 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00176637 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

