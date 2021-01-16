Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in December

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,435,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALLIF opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Alpha Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.13.
About Alpha Lithium
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.