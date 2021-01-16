Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in December

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,435,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALLIF opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Alpha Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.13.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation operates as a lithium exploration company in North America and Argentina. Its principal property is the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Voltaic Minerals Corp.

