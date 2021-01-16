Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 260%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,792,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.68 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 231.8% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after buying an additional 5,641,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altice USA by 1,837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,199,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Altice USA by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,489,000 after buying an additional 720,171 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

