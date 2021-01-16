Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,233 shares of company stock worth $3,685,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 105.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 25.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 76,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIMC opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -188.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

