Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Short Interest Update

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 84,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.20 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.