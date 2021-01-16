Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,675,423,000 after purchasing an additional 61,712 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,185.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3,165.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

