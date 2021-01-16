Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,185.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,165.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

