Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 380,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock worth $683,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $1,236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 12.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amedisys by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 18.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $293.89 on Friday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $309.38. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.12 and a 200 day moving average of $245.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

