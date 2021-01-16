Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 7,830 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $355,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,434 shares of company stock worth $41,637,481 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,235,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 160,122 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,864,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMRC opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

