American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,695.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 106.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in American Electric Power by 63.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 68,781 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 115.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 34,468 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

