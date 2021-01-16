Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

APH stock opened at $131.74 on Friday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,520,000 after buying an additional 969,015 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $75,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,594,000 after buying an additional 505,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $26,249,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $23,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

